Better Call Saul Season 6: ‘Out of control’ script to focus on Lalo & Nacho’s revenge battle?

AMC's Better Call Saul Season 6 is expected to premiere in 2022 and will consist of 13 episodes split into two parts. The journey of the last five seasons became successful and was acclaimed worldwide for their excellent cinematography, brilliant portrayal of the story, and outstanding acting. The actor Tony Dalton, who plays Lalo Salamanca in the series, calls the hit series Better Call Saul Season 6 "out of control" when he was asked to talk about the last and the final season's script.

In an interview with Collider, Tony Dalton says "You have no idea what's going to happen. It's out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control."

Although the plot for Better Call Saul Season 6 is kept under wraps, but it seems the last season will be busting memorable stories to viewers. A few days back, Bob Odenkirk ((Jimmy McGill) mentioned his belief that the final season of Better Call Saul would change the way viewers had always perceived Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul Season 5 ended with Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) planning to kill Lalo but he was able to escape without any injuries. He escaped through a secret tunnel underneath his bathtub and killed many people one by one, including the shooter who was hired to shoot him. But the shooter does not know who is behind the master plan. Seemingly, Lalo will be back to take revenge. A Twitter post from the official site of Better Caul Saul confirms Tony Dalton's return.

Did you miss me? pic.twitter.com/Lhcqn8MiiU — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) April 3, 2021

In Better Call Saul Season 6, Lalo and Nacho could engage in a revenge battle. Viewers can also see Kim stepping into the dark side. Whether or not she will be able to pull off the plan against Howard is yet to be known, Cinemaholic noted.

Besides, the final season has to end Jimmy's story. Kim (Rhea Seehorn) is setting up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transforms into Saul Goodman because he is reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first.

Currently, there is no announcement on the release date for Better Call Saul Season 6. As soon as we get any updates, we will keep you posted. Stay tuned!!

