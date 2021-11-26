Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johny Depp’s co-star shares what he knows about upcoming sequel

It's official that two reboot movies of Pirates of the Caribbean are underway. However, none of the films will be continued from the fifth movie (Dead Men Tell No Tales). Let's decode what we can expect from Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The first of these reboots is being written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. The reboot film might not include the appearance of Jack Sparrow. According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, they are trying to focus mostly on brand-new characters in the movie.

The second reboot will bring a fresh beginning to the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature mostly news characters and stories, where star Margot Robbie will be in the lead.

We can't imagine a Pirate of the Caribbean movie without Jonny Depp but after Johnny Depp lost his legal battle in the UK Court, his personal relationship has taken a toll on his professional life. And now Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has two projects in work without the lead star Johnny Depp.

In a recent interview with Express.UK, Johnny Depp's co-star Kevin McNally (who played Captain Jack's first mate Mr Gibbs) said that he knows zilch about the two upcoming films. In fact, he has never heard that the films are in the works at Disney. The 65 years old actor talked to the media while promoting his new movie Decrypted.

Yet he said, "If there was, me and my bank manager would very much hope that Mr Gibbs was a part of it! I personally don't see how you would do a Pirates movie without Mr Gibbs."

"You have to remember that the last two movies, although they did brilliantly worldwide, weren't quite so financially successful domestically in America as the first three. So that would be a consideration for them as well."

McNally also said he'll be happy to play Mr Gibbs in any future movie if he gets his co-star Jonny Depp as jack Sparrow beside him.

"I don't think anybody is suggesting that anybody else plays Jack Sparrow. I think they're talking about other characters and that seems perfectly reasonable to me.

The other actors who could return in the cast include Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, BrentonThwaites as Henry Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa.

Meanwhile, Pirates of the Caribbean 6's official trailer has been released in July, with the description, "Will Turner has a nightmare from the past. The official end credits teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The long-running "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series is not over. Check out the trailer below:

The official release date for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

