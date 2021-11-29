KonoSuba Season 3: know possible release date & more!

KonoSuba Season 3 was officially announced on July 18, 2021. "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!" is an anime adaptation that is based on the light novel of the same name by Natsume Akatsuki. Since the third season was announced, fans are eager to know the release date of the anime.

The makers declared the renewal by Twitter post. They informed that there will be a new production coming soon, and the team will keep informing the updating reports to the fans. The post didn't reveal any release date for KonoSuba Season 3, even it is not clear whether the renewal is for KonoSuba Season 3 or for a feature film.

It looks like fans have to wait longer for the release date, as the production has just got started. If the production started secretly before its announcement, then we could see it in early 2022 and perhaps even later. And if it starts after the announcement then we could see it in late 2022.

"KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!" is an anime adaptation that is based on the light novel of the same name by Natsume Akatsuki. Still, now the story of the anime series has covered five volumes of the manga in the series and the movie. As of July 2021, a total of 13 volumes have been released in Japan.

KonoSuba is all about Kazuma Sato, a boy who is sent to a fantasy world with MMORPG elements following his death, where he forms a dysfunctional adventuring party with a goddess, an archwizard, and a crusader.

KonoSuba Season 3 aired between January 12, 2017, and March 16, 2017. The second season's opening theme is "Tomorrow" by Machico, and the ending theme is "Ouchini Kaeritai" by Amamiya, Takahashi, and Kayano. A second OVA was bundled with the twelfth volume of KonoSuba in July 2017.

Meanwhile, there is a controversy that in May 2021, KonoSuba was one of five Isekai-oriented anime titles (along with Zombie Land Saga, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Princess Lover!, and Nekopara) that were given a limited ban by the Russian government for their depiction of reincarnation, which was thought to encourage suicide by lawmakers.

Currently, there is no release date and the cast members for KonoSuba Season 3. But we expect the same cast members to return from the second season.

