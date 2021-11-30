Tiffany Haddish, Common call it splits after one year of dating

Actor Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common have parted ways after one year of dating together. The couple, who confirmed their romance in August 2020, ended their relationship in part because of their filming schedules, a source told E! News.

"It was an amicable split. They both still think very highly of one another, work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward," the source shared. He and Tiffany "ultimately decided to end things before continuing on with a long distance relationship," the insider added, noting that Common will be in the United Kingdom for the next six months shooting a TV show.

Tiffany, meanwhile, is in Atlanta filming a Disney movie with Owen Wilson for several months, according to a separate source report to E! News. Tiffany, 41, confirmed her relationship with the rapper in August 2020, during an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast. "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in," she said.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back--it seems like he does anyways--and I love it. I love him," she shared at that time. (ANI)

