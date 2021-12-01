Left Menu

Doc arrested for duping 12 medicos of Rs 10 cr

We have arrested him on the basis of a complaint lodged by another doctor who had invested Rs 27 lakh on the assurance of an hefty amount as interest, a police official said.Investigations have revealed that the accused doctor has been associated with a couple of hospitals in the city and in Odisha, he said.The accused along with a few others in Odisha had opened the chit fund and started inviting doctors who were his friends promising them at least 38 per cent return at the end of this year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 00:15 IST
Doc arrested for duping 12 medicos of Rs 10 cr
  • Country:
  • India

A city-based doctor was arrested for duping at least 12 of his medico friends of over Rs 10 crore in the pretext of doubling their money through an investment in a chit fund, police said on Tuesday.

The doctor was arrested on Monday by the police of Pragati Maidan police station of the city. “The accused doctor has also duped medical pratitioners in Odisha in the same manner. We have arrested him on the basis of a complaint lodged by another doctor who had invested Rs 27 lakh on the assurance of an hefty amount as interest,” a police official said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused doctor has been associated with a couple of hospitals in the city and in Odisha, he said.

The accused along with a few others in Odisha had opened the chit fund and started inviting doctors who were his friends promising them at least 38 per cent return at the end of this year. He started avoiding them when they accosted him on not getting the returns as promised, the police official said.

The doctor has been cheating his friends since the past one year and used to flee to Odisha whenever he was questioned by them, he said.

The city police will go to Odisha as a part of the investigation, the police official added. The accused doctor was produced at a city court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till December 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021