Adele to return to live shows in Las Vegas next year

Adele on Tuesday announced a series of concerts in Las Vegas starting in January in what will be her first live performances since 2017. The British singer will perform two shows each weekend from Jan. 21 to April 16 at Caesars Palace Hotel in the desert city.

Karl Lagerfeld's fingerless gloves to go under hammer

Personal belongings of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, including his trademark fingerless leather gloves and the cushions his cat Choupette sat on, are to go on sale in a series of auctions that begin in Monaco this week. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was an icon of the fashion industry, celebrated as much for his distinctive personal style of gloves, sunglasses and ponytail as he was for the fashion he designed for Chanel and other houses.

Barbados declares 'diamond' Rihanna a national hero

Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown. Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

Hate crime or publicity stunt? Chicago jury to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial

On a frigid Chicago night in January 2019, actor Jussie Smollett, a star on the TV drama "Empire," reported that he was the victim of a hate-motivated street attack, but police later accused him of staging the whole affair as a publicity stunt. The case went to trial on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, with a jury selected by late afternoon to hear evidence for six felony counts of disorderly conduct accusing Smollett of making false reports to the police.

Jazz singer Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon

Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, was inducted on Tuesday into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris - one of France's highest honours - at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron. Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War Two and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first Black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city's Latin Quarter.

Patricia Cornwell resurrects beloved Kay Scarpetta for 'Autopsy'

Best-selling crime novelist Patricia Cornwell thought she was done with writing books for good, until the coronavirus pandemic struck and with it, inspiration for a new novel featuring the U.S. author's much-loved character, medical examiner Kay Scarpetta. "Autopsy", published on Tuesday, is Cornwell's 25th Scarpetta novel, a series she started in 1990 with "Postmortem" .

Gucci heirs say "House of Gucci" portrays family as 'thugs'

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, the man who transformed the Florentine label into a global phenomenon, are not happy at the way their family is portrayed in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" film, which stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino. The film, which opened last week in cinemas worldwide, centres on the murder of family scion Maurizio Gucci, who was gunned down in 1995 in the hall of his elegant Milan office by a hitman hired by his estranged wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

In sci-fi thriller "Encounter", a U.S. marine veteran is determined to save his children from an alien invasion, embarking on a journey where the two young boys are forced to grow up fast. Lead character Malik, played by British actor Riz Ahmed, hunts for signs of invasive parasites in humans around him and, fearful for his sons' safety, returns to his estranged wife's house one night to get them.

Designer Virgil Abloh remembered at Fashion Awards

Designers and celebrities paid tribute to Virgil Abloh at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, where the late Louis Vuitton and Off-White creative force was honoured as a leader of change within the industry. Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants, who became fashion's highest-profile Black designer, died on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/louis-vuitton-designer-virgil-abloh-dies-2021-11-28 following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

