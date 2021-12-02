My Hero Academia chapter 336 releases soon, is Toru Hagakure the real traitor?

The recent chapter of the Japanese manga, My Hero Academia shows the battle between Tomura Shigaraki and America Number Hero Star & Stripe going on and it has reached the final stage. My Hero Academia chapter 336 will begin with All Might plans to eliminate the real body of Tomura Shigaraki.

Previously, we have seen Shigaraki escaping from the battle without a trace but he steals the Wing Quirk of his High-End Nomu during the explosion. He blasted into pieces but he is still alive. The military army has already sent a jet to chase him. As he has wings, he can now fly.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 335, All Might revealed that the data collected from the American fighter jets confirmed when Shigaraki stole New Order and it is working as a poison in the body of Shigaraki. It destroys many quirks insides his body. They need to plan to destroy Tomura's body. Besides, apart from Tomura and AFO, they also have more people to worry about that including Dabi and Toga.

All Might informs all about the contribution of Stars and Strips. While Deku asks him about the condition of Tomura's body, he said Star cornered him in the battle. He is in danger.

The manga My Hero Academia Chapter 335 hints about AFO's agent in U.A. named Toru Hagakure. While AFO talks to Dabi on the plan to reach their goal seemingly, there is a traitor behind the wall. My Hero Academia Chapter 336 might showcase Toru Hagakure the traitor.

Toru is an invisible girl and student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. She is only identifiable through held or worn objects, like pieces of clothing and accessories, and when clothed, her body appears to be slender yet fairly curvaceous.

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 will be released on December 5 without any break. We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 336 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

