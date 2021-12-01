Black Clover Chapter 316: Will Black Bulls & Asta seal the Underworld?

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 316 is the next installment in the manga. But it looks like readers have to wait a week longer to see the next part. Black Clover Chapter 316 is on hiatus this week. The fight between Ultra Black Bull and the King of Supreme Devil will focus on Black Clover Chapter 316.

Instead of coming Sunday, Black Clover Chapter 316 will be released on next Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Earlier in Black Clover manga

Lastly, we saw, the Black Bulls want to rescue captain Yami and William. Asta and others realize that they are in danger. The warriors wonder what will happen to the world. The Black Bulls begin to release different spells to counter the gravity magic. Gauche uses Grey Multiplication Recombination, and Gordon uses Curse Diversion: Magic Absorption. The Ultra Giant Black Bull appears after combining those magic spells.

However, Black Bulls accumulate their powers to finish Morris and the Supreme Devils. They defeat Moris Libardirt and reunite with Captain Yami. With the defeat, Nozel thinks that they can win the battle.

But they are far from the victory, as the large black figure Lucifero is yet to be defeated. He is the highest-ranking devil and one of the three rulers of the underworld. In order to manifest through the second gate, Lucifero combines countless devils into a tentacle blob.

Black Bulls decide to work as a team to overcome the battle. In Black Clover Chapter 315, Nacht discovers that if they rescue Yami and William, they can shut the Underworld.

Black Clover Chapter 316 spoilers

Hopefully, Asta will hold his captain's sword in the treacherous situation and friend Liebe will go-ahead to help him in Black Clover Chapter 316. Asta would attempt to nullify this gravity in the upcoming chapter. Now we have to wait a week more to see how Asta saves Black Bulls and their captain.

This battle might end soon and the King of Supreme Devils, must be defeated, and they seal the Underworld in the upcoming chapters.

The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 316 will be out on December 8, 2021, but the English version of the manga will be released on December 11. It's better to read the official English version on December 12.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

