Animal Kingdom Season 6 could arrive in early 2022! Current status & more details!

Jonathan Lisco developed Animal Kingdom is a charming crime family drama that follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by matriarch, Smurf. On January 14, 2021, ahead of the fifth season premiere, TNT renewed its popular drama for a sixth and final season. Meanwhile, fans are wondering about the release date of Animal Kingdom Season 6.

Production of the season began on March 6, 2021. Animal Kingdom Season 5 premiered on July 11, 2021. Animal Kingdom is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, which was inspired by a notorious Melbourne-based family, the Pettingill's. According to CBR, the family was headed by Kath Pettingill who had 10 kids. The family was involved in several criminal offenses including robbery and murder. It stars Ellen Barkin in the lead role of Janine "Smurf" Cody in the first four seasons.

In terms of the release date for Animal Kingdom Season 6, we guess it could release in early 2022. If we calculate the period when TNT released the first look video of the sixth season in October and the filming wrapped has up in August 2021, then it must air in early 2022.

Season 5 revolves around characters Pope, Craig, J, and Deran as they deal with the aftermath of Smurf's passing. The Animal Kingdom Season 5 Summary: "Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends."

Animal Kingdom Season 6 is likely to move the storyline forward to its natural ending. It would resolve all the leftover cliffhangers from earlier seasons. Animal Kingdom Season 6 will bring back several actors to reprise their roles, including Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary (as Deran Cody), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), and Finn Cole (Joshua "J" Cody). Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann, and Stevie Lynn Jones have also joined the series, noted Variety.

The release date for Animal Kingdom Season 6 is yet to be out. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

