Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:18 IST
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5: Updates on renewal & future possibility
Image Credit: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Facebook
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 ends with an unfinished storyline and signals for the fifth part. Steven Spielberg's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows the story of six teens who are invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar. They must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 was launched on Netflix on December 3, and it almost immediately became popular with younger audiences. Previously in season 3, we saw the six teenage guys, namely Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed), Ben (Sean Giambrone), and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) found a way to escape Jurassic World. They decided to boat by a new hybrid dinosaur, Scorpios Rex.

Besides, Dr. Henry Wu (Greg Chun) returned to Jurassic World to collect his research. The group reunites and begins their trip to Costa Rica, but a rift forms between Darius and Kenji over the latter's handing over the laptop. On the boat, a door rattles, revealing a creature is on board.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 stars from the end of the third season. Sammy, Darius, Yaz, and Ben go to catch the Compy while Kenji and Brooklynn try to fix a radar on the boat. Brooklynn successfully repairs the radar but the others are unable to catch the Compy. The boat's propellor is stuck in seaweed, and they see a shark in the boat.

After they escape, the teenagers find themselves stranded on an all-new island. In the fourth season, they meet new people, a helpful scientist named Dr. Mae Turner (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Mantah Corp's villainous programmer named Kash (Haley Joel Osment).

If Netflix comes with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5, it might bring a new mysterious journey for teenagers. If the show finally gets renewed for a fifth season, then we can assume that the new season will release in early 2022, possibly sometimes in spring, noted Netflix Life.

As of now, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 has not been renewed yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers.

Also Read: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is likely to focus on Filo based on recent trailer

