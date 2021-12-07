Boruto Episode 228: Kawaki to join D-Rank mission to become a genin

The Japanese manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 228 is the next installment of the Japanese anime with the title 'Kawaki's Path to Becoming a Ninja' Transcription: 'Kawaki, Shinobie no Michi' (Japanese: カワキ、忍への道). Before diving into the spoilers, let's have a quick recap.

Boruto and Mitsuki arrive late to the platform of The Chunin Exams, and Konohamaru disqualified them. Sarada takes charge of the team in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 227.

Sarada is overjoyed to be the upcoming Chunin. Sakura decided to throw a party for Sarada. She reminds Sarada that the Chunin ceremony will start in three days. Sarada is quite happy to be the captain of Team 7. She met with Boruto and Mitsuki with a document to fill and sign. Sarada has been assigned a new project.

Besides, Mirai returns wounded from the mission she was given by Konohamaru. The mission was supposed to be simple, but it is complicated and everything changes drastically, revealed Mirai. The leaders of Hidden Leaf Village decide to send Team 7 as a backup.

They arrive at the village and Boruto distracts Hyogo and his men while Konohamaru decides to break free. As fog sets down, Sarada and Mitsuki start taking down the goons. Mitsuki tells Konohamaru that all the villagers were already rescued by them.

Konohamaru stops Hyogo from fleeing with his team's help and gets emotional about how far his students have progressed. The Chunin ceremony begins, and Naruto officially declares Sarada, Houki, Denki and Wasabi as Chunin. Team 7 takes a picture with Konohamaru to commemorate their time together.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 228 spoilers

Now let's see what is going to happen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 228. Kawaki is determined to become a genin. Shikamaru and Naruto conduct a special exam for Kawaki to test his ability for being Chunin.

Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 228, which shows Kawaki meets Lord Seventh and Shikamaru. They want him to qualify for the test to become a genin. Shikamaru says he want kawaka to join a D-Rank mission first. During the mission, they will test and qualify him for genin.

Kawaki agrees and attends the mission but seemingly he could face a tough time in the mission in Boruto Episode 228.

Boruto episode 228 is scheduled to be released on December 12, 2021. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, Boruto Episode 227 can be watched on the official websites of Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

