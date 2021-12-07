Sylvester Stallone to star in upcoming Paramount Plus series 'Kansas City'

Left Menu

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is all set to star in a new drama series 'Kansas City' at Paramount Plus from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:10 IST
Sylvester Stallone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is all set to star in a new drama series 'Kansas City' at Paramount Plus from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter. According to Variety, the series, set in present-day, follows legendary New York City mobster Sal (Stallone), who is faced with the startling task of re-establishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri.

There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power. Both Sheridan and Winter will write and executive produce 'Kansas City', with Winter serving as showrunner. A writers' room is currently ongoing. Stallone will executive produce in addition to starring, with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios also executive producing. MTV Entertainment Studios will also produce.

The series marks the first regular television of Stallone's career, as per Variety. He is best known for his work leading the 'Rocky', 'Rambo' and 'Expendables' film franchises. For his work on the original 'Rocky', Stallone was nominated for the Academy Awards for both best actor and best original screenplay. He was nominated for best supporting actor in 2016 for playing Rocky in 'Creed' opposite Michael B. Jordan. Stallone's other notable film roles include 'Tango and Cash', 'Demolition Man', and 'Cliffhanger'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

