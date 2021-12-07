One Punch Man Season 3 will have more conclusive finale due to criticism on Season 2

One Punch Man Season 3 is indisputably a highly anticipated anime series fans have been waiting for a long time since Season 2 dropped its finale in July 2019. The massive success of second season augmented demand for another season among fans.

If the creators follow the same pattern, then One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time like the previous season. There was a gap of about four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. However, nothing has been revealed yet.

Many may not know that the previous season accumulated mixed reviews. Albeit the humor, characters, and story were still praised, reviewers unanimously criticized the drop in the quality of the animation following the change of studios, and even direction, pacing, and fights were criticized. The last episode of Season 2 gave a feeling of an improper season finale. As the reviews were very critical, now the anime enthusiasts are expecting at least one or two chapters to offer a more conclusive finale and put up excitement.

One Punch Man Season 3 will be more interesting than the previous seasons. Its theme will center around the protagonist Saitama's life. Albeit Saitama will be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming season, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought to the viewers. His human side is likely to reveal.

One Punch Man Season 3 is surely going to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. The fight between Saitama and Garou will be interesting and reverse. Saitama's ability to defeat his rival with a single punch is well known to the viewers. But in the imminent season, Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

The creator of the Japanese anime One Punch man, Yusuke Murata recently shared his message via Twitter that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3), Comic Book noted.

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

"I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

