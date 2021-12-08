One Piece Episode 1003 spoilers: Akazaya fellows to raise their fighting spirit

The upcoming installment of the Japanese manga series, One Piece Episode 1003 is likely to begin with the severe battle between Akazaya Vs. Kaido again. One Piece Episode 1003 would also focus on the alliance between Straw Hats and X Drake. It will also showcase the opposition between Nami and Ulti.

One Piece Episode 1003 is titled "A Heroic Blade AkazayaVs. Kaido, Again Once More!" We crossed One Piece Episode 1000, and it aired in theaters in France. Many spectators in France witnessed the historic, legendary episode of One Piece in theaters.

One Piece Episode 1003 is set to be released on December 12, 2021. Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix to watch all the episodes of the Japanese anime series. Fuji TV is the first to air all the upcoming episodes.

One Piece is one of the longest-running TV anime of all time and is extremely popular with viewers worldwide for its excellent storyline. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by EiichiroOda.

Earlier in One Piece

Previously fans saw the battle of Skull Dome. Nami is ready to help her friends who are cornered. She is up against one of the Tobi Roppo. Besides, the latest episode of One Piece showed the infamous beast pirates gathering together. After using X Drake: Calibur. Hyogoro, X Drake takes his new form into a human.

Luffy and Akazaya Samurai warriors face Kaido's army who was targeting X Drake. But the warriors are failed to reach Kaido as the security is very tight. However, X Drake is continuously trying to get near Luffy while Zoro said he will never let him go nearby Luffy.

Sanji joins Luffy while he is heading at full speed to Kaido's place. Ulti and Page One take their beast form. Usopp uses Special Attack Green Star: Skull Blast Grass against Page One. Apoo arrives with Ancient Giant. He attacks Luffy and Sanji. The Ancient Giant tries to defeat them. One Piece Episode 1003 will start from here.

One Piece Episode 1003 spoilers

One Piece Episode 1003 will showcase a severe battle. The promotional trailer for the upcoming episode is already out.

According to the One Piece Episode 1003 trailer, the Akazaya members elevated their fighting spirit even more than before and they are getting closer to their enemy Kaido. The 20-year-old hatred burned out like a firestorm.

All the strong members of the Beasts Pirates, like Queen, Who's Who, Sasaki and X Drake will participate in the battle. The Page One vs. Luffy warriors' battle will become more intense in One Piece Episode 1003. Luffy promises to win the battle. Watch the preview trailer below.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 316: Asta uses Yami's Katana while Lucifero transforms into a giant demon