Black Clover Chapter 316: Asta uses Yami’s Katana while Lucifero transforms into a giant demon

The upcoming installment of the Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 316 will be out in coming Sunday after a week's hiatus.

Black Clover Chapter 316 will continue the fight between Ultra Black Bull and the King of Supreme Devil. The upcoming chapter will be more interesting, as Asta will hold his captain's sword in the treacherous situation, and friend Liebe will support him. He will go ahead to help him. Hopefully, the battle will end soon and the King of Supreme Devils must be defeated, and they seal the Underworld in Black Clover Chapter 316.

Black Clover Chapter 316 spoilers

In the previous chapter, we saw the Black Bulls want to rescue captain Yami and William. Asta and others realize that they are in danger. The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 316 have been leaked. According to the spoilers, Asta is standing quite far from the Demon. Although he can't use Yami's magic power, he can use Demon Union to increase his slashing power.

Asta will transform with Liebe. Yami's katana, the sword will transform into the Anti-Magic Weapon, which is also known as 'Demon-Slasher Katana.' It will become bigger and sharper in Asta's devil arm when Yami passes the sword to Asta.

Asta will go ahead with the sword while Nacht will cover Yami and William. In Black Clover Chapter 316, Asta will fight against the highest-ranking devil Lucifero. Lucifero will combine all the demons and create a giant super demon.

Presently, there is no raw scan of Black Clover Chapter 316. Fans can get the raw scans on December 8, 2021, but the English version of the manga will be released on December 11. It's better to read the official English version on December 12.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

