Aggretsuko Season 4 releasing on Dec 12, get recent updates

Aggretsuko Season 4 was renewed in December 2020. After the release of the previous seasons, the anime accumulated mostly positive reviews and was critically acclaimed, thanks to its engaging storyline. The recent release trailer reveals that Aggretsuko Season 4 will release worldwide on December 16, 2021, on Netflix.

Thankfully, Netflix picked Aggretsuko for the global audience and released the first season on April 20, 2018. Aggretsuko Season 2 and Season 3 premiered on June 14, 2019, and August 27, 2020, respectively. A Christmas special was also released on December 20, 2018.

The Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko has been praised for its satirical portrayal of Japan's workplace culture, and the pressures facing millennial women in the workforce.

Aggretsuko is directed by Japanese animator Rarecho and produced by Fanworks. The anime series is based on an eponymous character created by "Yeti" for the mascot company Sanrio.

Netflix earlier said what Aggretsuko Season 4 will show. "Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. After becoming an underground idol to pay off her debts, Retsuko decides to quit OTMGirls and enjoy living a happy, normal life… but just as the company she works for is facing big changes, her relationship with Haida finally begins to move."

In the previous season, we saw Retsuko and his other band members facing several challenges. Besides, Retsuko is in financial trouble and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. Meanwhile, Hyodo discovers that a fan who accosted Retsuko also runs that fake idol group's account. Now Retsuko lives with his mother and takes a break from her job. Her friends are worried. However, Haida promises to help and keep her safe.

Almost all the characters like Retsuko, Haida, and Fenneko are definitely returning in Season 4. Besides, a new mysterious character will likely be introduced in the forthcoming season.

Erica Mendez will return to voice-over Retsuko. Other returning voiceover artists include Ben Diskin (Haida), Katelyn Gault (Fenneko), and G. K. Bowes (Gori, director of Retsuko's company).

The co-workers of Restuko, Tsunoda (voiced by G. K. Bowes), Komiya (Todd Haberkorn), Tsubone (Debra Cardona), and Kabae (Misty Lee) may also have a comeback.

Aggretsuko Season 4 will premiere on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on December 16. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

