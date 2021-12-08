Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 spoiler prediction: Who could win between Gas & Granolah?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 is the upcoming installment and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The Japanese manga is highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Dragon Ball Super is a sequel to Toriyama's original Dragon Ball and follows Son Goku as he faces even more powerful foes.

After defending the Earth against the destructive deity Beerus, and having attained the power of a god, Goku and his friends end up traveling to other universes to protect their own. The Galactic Patrol, policemen of the universe, then enlists the help of Goku and his friends to help recapture a dangerous fugitive named Moro.

The installment was Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 which is titled 'Gas' Wish. There we saw Gas attempts to attack Goku but Granolah stopped him. Although Granolah thinks of himself as the warrior of the world but he was defeated by Gas. It proves that Gas is more powerful than Granolah.

Gas gets the victory even though he is not satisfied. He attacks Goku with a sword and defeats him. Gas wants to kill all of them as he hates The prince of Saiyan, Goku, and Granolah. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 will highlight the severe fighting of Gas vs. Granolah.

According to theories, Granolah would beat Gas since he has a strong motivational factor that could play a role to increase his powers. But we must remember despite being weaker how Vegeta overcome Granolah in the previous chapter. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 is vital as there will be one to one fight between Granolah and Gas.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 is set to be released on December 20, 2021. Readers can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated to English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications. You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

