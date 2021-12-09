'Cobra Kai' season 4 trailer dropped by Netflix

Netflix has debuted a trailer for the highly anticipated season 4 of 'Cobra Kai', which is all set to premiere on the streaming on December 31. According to Variety, the series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film 'The Karate Kid', which culminated in Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. "If Johnny and I can actually work together and we win, Cobra Kai will be out of business," Daniel says to his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) in the trailer. "You gotta take things to the next level," Johnny says to his students, adding, "Eagles do not respond. They swoop down and take whatever they want. First, you gotta learn how to fly."

The 'Cobra Kai' cast also includes Mary Mouser as Daniel and Amanda's daughter Samantha, with Xolo Mariduena as Johnny's young neighbor Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Johnny's son Robby, Gianni Decenzo as Miyagi-Do student Demetri, Jacob Bertrand as Demetri's best friend Eli, Vanessa Rubio as Miguel's mother Carmen, Peyton List as Cobra Kai student Tori. Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O'Brien, Griffin Santopietro and Thomas Ian Griffith also star. As per Variety, executive producers include Macchio; Zabka; Counterbalance Entertainment's Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who serve as showrunners; Westbrook Entertainment's Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett; and Sony Pictures Television's Susan Ekins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)