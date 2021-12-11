'They keep me grounded': Mira Rajput claps back at critics commenting on her 'darker' feet

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira is currently basking in praise from fans for her savage reply to trolls for her feet after she shared a picture with her son Zain. The 27-year-old shared a picture earlier this week in which her three-year-old son Zain was seen hiding behind her as she posed for a sunkissed picture.

A few minutes after the picture was shared, many trolled her asking why her feet looked darker than the rest of her body. Slamming the critics, Mira on Saturday shared an alluring picture of herself wherein she could be seen posing against the sun while wearing a short, printed outfit showcasing her toned legs.

Sharing the snap, she wrote, "I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded." Fans chimed into the comments section and praised her for giving "the best reply ever" to the trollers.

A fan wrote, "Perfect answer," while another user commented, "Hahaha! Best clap back ever." Mira and Shahid are currently spending quality family time with their kids Misha and Zain in Dubai. (ANI)

