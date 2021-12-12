Priyanka Chopra commemorates 75 years of UNICEF

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra revisited her journey as UNICEF ambassador. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Many years ago I made a promise to do what I could for children in need across the globe, and I'm grateful to have had the privilege of working with @unicef since 2006. It is an experience that has been so enriching in so many ways - the field visits to meet children and tell their stories, the various discussions and dialogues with governments, administrators and relevant stakeholders, the learning and sharing of key information... the time I've spent with them is something that I'll cherish for life."

December 11 this year marked 75 years of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Commemorating the special day, Priyanka added, "UNICEF is an organization that has worked tirelessly for children since WW2, and today marks their 75th anniversary.

"My journey with @unicef and @unicefindia has been a privilege and an honour and I'm so proud a part of the family as a Goodwill Ambassador." As UNICEF ambassador, Priyanka even got to meet several women, children and refugees in India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Jordan, Zimbabwe and other countries.

In 2019, she was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work. (ANI)

