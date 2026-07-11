U.S. Tightens Grip with New Sanctions Amid Iran's Belligerence

The United States On Friday Issued New Iranrelated Sanctions Following Irans Resumption Of Attacks On International Shipping In The Strait Of Hormuz

The United States has announced a fresh set of sanctions targeting Iran, specifically after recent aggressive maneuvers in the Strait of Hormuz. These measures were unveiled by the Treasury Department on Friday.

A focal point of these sanctions is Ali Ansari, an influential banker and businessman based in Dubai. Previously sanctioned by Britain, Ansari is identified as a crucial financier for Iran's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Treasury officials claim that he has funneled publicly funded wealth into offshore assets, enriching both himself and Iran's elite, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Additionally, the new sanctions cover several critical Iranian exchange houses accused of transferring billions annually for sanctioned Iranian banks through complex shell company networks. This development follows a series of escalating military responses between the U.S. and Iran, intensified by recent attacks on commercial tankers in the region.