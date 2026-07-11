Trailblazing on Thin Ice: Luke Prokop's Impact on Inclusivity in Hockey

When Luke Prokop Became The First Openly Gay Player Under Contract With An Nhl Team Five Years Ago

When Luke Prokop came out as the first openly gay player under contract with an NHL team five years ago, he embarked on a pioneering journey, becoming a symbol for inclusivity in ice hockey. Despite achieving significant milestones, Prokop often finds himself bearing the burden of representation alone.

Drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2020, Prokop, now 24, is frequently approached for guidance on inclusivity matters. As no other men’s player has come out, Prokop carries these conversations, saying, 'It's kind of lonely because I am the only one that a lot of people will come and speak to about it.'

Amidst these challenges, 'The Hockey Player,' a new documentary, captures Prokop's dual journey: pursuing a professional career and leading as a trailblazer in the traditionally conservative sport. The film, presented by OUTtv, is available on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video, showcasing Prokop's commitment to inspiring others despite recent controversies surrounding NHL policies on inclusivity.