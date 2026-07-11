Trump's ESA Reform: A Watershed Change for Business and Wildlife

The Trump Administration Finalized A Major Change On Friday To How Threatened Species Are Considered In Agency Actions

The Trump administration has made a crucial alteration to the Endangered Species Act (ESA), a change that redefines how government agencies assess the impact of various projects on threatened species. Announced on Friday, the revision removes protective language concerning wildlife habitats, potentially limiting the scope of the ESA.

The Interior and Commerce Departments argue the change will reduce permitting and compliance costs for industries such as energy production, agriculture, and fishing. This realignment of policy aligns with President Trump's broader objective of reducing regulations perceived as inhibiting American businesses. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized that the action intends to restore balance, provide clarity for landowners, and adhere to the original statute passed by Congress.

The ESA has been pivotal for agencies involved in approving federal land operations such as oil, gas, mining, and electric transmission. Despite the Act’s historical role in protecting wildlife like the bald eagle and California condor, the new rule redefines 'harm' by removing habitat impairment, allowing developments if they don't directly harm individual animals.