Hanna Season 4 is not required as Hanna’s different chapter of life has featured in third act!

David Farr's Hanna Season 3 concluded the story of a teenage soldier on November 24, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The series lovers are happy with the complete story without any cliffhangers. It has been already revealed that there is no possibility for Hanna Season 4, but some fans are still hopeful about it.

Hanna is a TV show based on the 2011 film of the same name. The series is created and written by David Farr and stars Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos.

Hanna Full Summary

Hanna is a 15-year-old girl living with Erik, the only man she has ever known as her father, in a remote part of a forest in Poland. Erik once recruited pregnant women into a CIA program, code name UTRAX, where the children's DNA was enhanced in order to create a super-soldier.

Erik falls in love with Hanna's mother Johanna. He rescues baby Hanna and they flee. The CIA then orders their on-site agent, Marissa to shut down the project and eliminate all the babies.

Hanna is the only survivor of the first generation of UTRAX, a covert CIA operation breeding female super soldiers overseen by Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos).

In Hanna season 2, fans are introduced with all the UTRAX agents, including Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince), Sandy (Áine Rose Daly), and Jules (Gianna Kiehl). By the end of Hanna season 2, Hanna and Marissa joined forces to take down UTRAX. Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), as well as new foes, are starting to suspect Hanna's plot.

As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom. In Hanna Season 3, they faced UTRAX's creator, a powerful government official known as the Chairman (Ray Liotta).

Why Hanna Season 4 is impossible?

When David Farr talked to EW, he clearly said, "That was always the intention, to be honest." He was always planned for three parts to Hanna's plot and Season 3 is the ending of the series.

The showrunner stated, "If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."

Besides, the last episode of Hanna Season 3, titled 'Do Not Sleep' perfectly completed the story, with no loose ends hanging. Farr said that each season of Hanna features different chapters of Hanna's life from her childhood to adulthood.

"You've got the upbringing of the child Hanna, then you've got the adolescent Hanna, and then act 3 is the end of her journey. And each of those parts of the journey involves the discovery of different parts of herself emotionally. It also involves huge discoveries in terms of things she didn't know and things we didn't know, and that's true very much this season. So that's how I've always had it planned."

So, as of now, there is no possibility for Hanna Season 4. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Amazon Prime Video series.

