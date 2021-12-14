Haikyuu!! Season 5 might be announced in Jump Fest 2022! Know what to expect from plot

Fans have been waiting for HaiKyuu!! Season 5 after the Japanese anime series released its fourth season. It seems the wait is finally over. Haikyuu!! Season 5 might be announced at the upcoming Jump Festa 22.

Haikyu!!" has made a name for itself as one of the most popular sports anime worldwide. It received positive reviews from critics, won several awards, and broke several viewership records.

Fans are waiting for HaiKyuu!! Season 5 since 2020. The fourth installment was dropped on December 19, 2020. Fans used to believe HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is taking more time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry. But creators recently announced that Season 4 would be the final season of the anime series.

The recent announcement stands in stark contrast to a tweet made earlier from the official account of HaiKyuu!! which said that the anime might return with a Season 5 in the future. After that, the makers went silent for a long time. Recently, Shonen Jump News - Unofficial, publisher Shueisha has teased, "Haikyu!! will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the serialization with new illustrations drawn by HaruichiFurudate."

Jump Festa 2022:· Haikyu!! will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the serialization with new illustrations drawn by Haruichi Furudate.· Black Clover will reveal new information about its upcoming movie and merchandise. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 5, 2021

A new Haikyu!! project will be announced on the 10th anniversary of the anime series during Jump Fest 2022 on December 18-19.

Besides, fans are eagerly waiting for Haikyu!! Season 5 because the fourth season left several cliffhangers. Haikyuu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata being upset and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match.

TobioKageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed KoraiHoshiumi's superb jump. Haikyuu!! Season 5 could show Hinata learning Volleyball in Karasuno High School and how he struggles to qualify for nationals. It could also come with a new story on Nekoma's match.

If the story continues from the end of Haikyu!! Season 4, then most of the voice cast might return in season 5.

This includes RyuseiNakao (as TanjiWashijo), NobuyuriSagara (Hisashi Kinoshita), Hiroshi Kamiya (Ittetsu Takeda), Yu Miyazaki (SachiroHirugmai), Jun Nazuka (AranOjiro), Hideaki Kabumoto (Osamu Miya), YoshimasaHosoya (Asahi Azumane), AyumuMurase (ShoyoHinata), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Yu Nishinoya), MamuroMiyano (AtsumuMiya), Kaito Ishikawa (TobioKageyama), and Yuu Hayashi (Ryunoksuke Tanaka).

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date yet. Let's wait for the announcement on Jump Fest 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Killing Eve Season 4: Will creators follow the same release schedule as before? Know more!