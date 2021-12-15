Jump Festa 2022: Lineup of event scheduled for December 18 & 19

It's almost the end of 2021 and fans are happy to know that the Jump Festa convention of the year is going to happen. Yes, one of the biggest anime and manga conventions of the year, Jump Festa 2022 has already been announced by Shueisha Publications to be held on December 18-19 in Tokyo, Japan. Recently, the schedule for the convention is released. Read below the schedules of the event and the timings in JST.

Jump Festa is divided into two stages which are Super Stage and Super Stage X, and two studios, Jump Studio Red and Jump Studio Blue. According to Jump Festa NAVI, stages are conducted both in person and online, while studios are conducted online only. Some events are held simultaneously, and the audience must choose which to watch live and which to watch via a rebroadcast.

Jump Festa 2022, Saturday December 18, 2022

Super Stage

Spay x Family: 9.00 JST. (Voice actor For Anya and Yor will be revealed here.)

Dragon Quest Die's Adventure: 10.30 JST. (Q&A with the manufacturer)

World Trigger: 11.55 JST. (New session information will be announced)

Boruto: 13.20 JST.( voice cast will be present)

New Prince Tennis: 14.50 JST. (Q&A with voice cast)

Dragon Ball Super: 16.20 JST (A new game will be launched, and character design to be announced.)

Super Stage EX

Bleach: 18.00 JST. (Announcement for Animation of thousand years blood war arc)

Chainsaw Man: 18.45 JST. ( Details about the anime including the voice cast.)

Platinum End: 19.30 (Q&A with the cast about ongoing anime.)

End Harem: 20.15 JST. (Details about the upcoming anime season will be discussed.)

Blue Stage

Aharen-san waHakarenai: 10.05 JST. (Information about the anime and new hand-drawn illustrations will be revealed.)

Undead Unluck: 11.35 JST. (Q&A with the cast.)

Moriarty the Patriot: 14.25 JST. (Discussion on the recently concluded second season of the anime and the ongoing manga.)

Ayakashi Triangle: 15.55 JST. (New artwork and information will emerge.)

Red Stage

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale: 9.35 JST (Details about the final episode will be revealed)

Demon Slave: 11.05 JST (Q&A with the cast)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: 12.40 JST (More details about Rush Duel will be revealed)

Haikyu!!: 13:55 JST. (New artwork, scenes, and more season 5 will be revealed)

Saikyō Jump (Magazine): 15.25 JST.

Jump Festa 2022, Sunday, December 19, 2021

Super Stage

Demon Slayer: 10h00 JST.

Jujutsu Kaisen: 11.30 JST.

Dr. Stone: 13.00 JST.

My Hero Academia: 14.40 JST.

One Piece: 16.10 JST

Blue Stage

Weekly Shonen Jump New Hero & Heroine 19.30 JST.

Blue Exorcist: 18.05 JST.

Mashle: 12.35 JST.

Summer Time Rendering: 14.10 JST.

The Third One Piece Knowledge King Final Stage: 15.40 JST

Red Stage

Special WJ Digital Subscription Program: 9.00 JST

Hell's Paradise: 10.35 JST.

KemonoJihen: 12.05 JST

RurōniKenshin: 13.40 JST.

Black Clover: 15.15 JST.

