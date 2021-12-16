Left Menu

UNESCO puts Haitian soup on cultural heritage list

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:40 IST
UNESCO puts Haitian soup on cultural heritage list
  • Country:
  • France

The United Nations cultural agency on Thursday placed a traditional Haitian soup widely seen as a symbol of the nation's independence on its prized intangible cultural heritage list.

Joumou soup is “so much more than just a dish,” said Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of UNESCO. “It tells the story of the heroes and heroines of Haitian independence, their struggle for human rights and their hard-won freedom.” The squash-based soup became a symbol of things long forbidden to slaves under French domination until Haiti gained independence on Jan 1, 1804, as the first nation created by insurgent Black slaves.

They celebrated their freedom by finally consuming the soup and Haitians traditionally serve it on New Year's Day to commemorate the anniversary of liberation from slavery.

UNSECO said its Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee awarded Joumou soup protected status at its meeting on Thursday.

The intangible heritage list aims to improve the visibility of traditions and know-how of communities around the world, ranging from Arabic calligraphy to Italian truffle hunting.

Other Caribbean traditions honoured include Jamaica's reggae music, recognised in 2018 because it represents “a vehicle of social commentary”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021