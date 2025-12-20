Left Menu

Genpact Dodges Legal Hurdle with RBI Compounding Relief

Genpact India has resolved a legal issue with the Enforcement Directorate regarding alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The Reserve Bank of India issued a compounding order allowing Genpact to pay a penalty, thus averting further legal proceedings against the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:32 IST
Genpact Dodges Legal Hurdle with RBI Compounding Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Genpact India recently navigated a significant legal challenge, concluding a dispute with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged infractions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) facilitated a resolution by issuing a compounding order, permitting Genpact to make a one-time payment of Rs 4.72 lakh, thus avoiding further litigation and adjudication.

The case highlights an ongoing administrative push towards simplifying business operations by allowing compounding of minor civil violations, as emphasized by ED Director Rahul Navin in his recent address, aligning with the government's 'ease of doing business' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025