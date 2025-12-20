Genpact Dodges Legal Hurdle with RBI Compounding Relief
Genpact India has resolved a legal issue with the Enforcement Directorate regarding alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The Reserve Bank of India issued a compounding order allowing Genpact to pay a penalty, thus averting further legal proceedings against the company.
- Country:
- India
Genpact India recently navigated a significant legal challenge, concluding a dispute with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged infractions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) facilitated a resolution by issuing a compounding order, permitting Genpact to make a one-time payment of Rs 4.72 lakh, thus avoiding further litigation and adjudication.
The case highlights an ongoing administrative push towards simplifying business operations by allowing compounding of minor civil violations, as emphasized by ED Director Rahul Navin in his recent address, aligning with the government's 'ease of doing business' initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Metro Boom: Set to Surpass the US in Network Length
Urban Coordination: Paving the Way to a Self-Reliant India by 2047
Jaishankar Calls for Strategic Clarity in India's Foreign Policy Amid Global Complexities
Kabaddi Chaos: Indian-Origin Trio Jailed for Derby Violence
Transforming Healthcare: India's Leap in Medical Infrastructure