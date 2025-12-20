Left Menu

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Announces Rs 251 Crore IPO

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is set to open its Rs 251 crore IPO for subscription, leveraging a Rs 100.01 crore investment from anchor investors. Funds will support acquisition and expansion plans, including the purchase of Parekhs Hospital and the establishment of a new hospital in Vadodara.

Healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has garnered over Rs 100 crore through anchor investors, gearing up for its upcoming IPO.

The initial share-sale, involving 2.2 crore equity shares, will span from December 22 to December 24, with a price band set at Rs 108-114 per share.

Proceeds aim to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion projects, enhancing the company's footprint in Gujarat's healthcare sector.

