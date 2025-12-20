Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Announces Rs 251 Crore IPO

Healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has garnered over Rs 100 crore through anchor investors, gearing up for its upcoming IPO.

The initial share-sale, involving 2.2 crore equity shares, will span from December 22 to December 24, with a price band set at Rs 108-114 per share.

Proceeds aim to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion projects, enhancing the company's footprint in Gujarat's healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)