Mortgage Fraud Probe Fuels Political Tensions with Eric Swalwell at the Center

A mortgage fraud investigation into Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell was initiated after Republican William Pulte referred allegations to the Federal Housing Finance Agency's inspector general. The case, which has political undertones, revolves around Swalwell's claimed residency details on mortgage documents, sparking criticism for its apparent partisan motivations.

Updated: 20-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:32 IST
In a development that underscores the growing political tensions, a mortgage fraud investigation involving Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell has been launched. The probe began after William Pulte, the Republican head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, referred allegations from a conservative news outlet to the agency's inspector general for examination.

The allegations against Swalwell, who represents a district in Northern California and is known for his critiques of former President Donald Trump, center around his Washington, D.C. home being listed as his principal residence on mortgage documents. Swalwell has countered these claims, asserting his permanent residency in California and launching a lawsuit against Pulte for privacy violations.

This case forms part of a broader pattern of political confrontations, with ethics experts and critics highlighting concerns over the use of public office for politically motivated investigations. These actions have led to a congressional watchdog considering a probe into whether Pulte overstepped his authority in these referrals.

