Left Menu

Performer reportedly stabbed at LA concert, lineup included Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, 50 Cent

A rapper was reportedly stabbed to death during a concert in Los Angeles, whose lineup included acts by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent among others.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:47 IST
Performer reportedly stabbed at LA concert, lineup included Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, 50 Cent
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, 50 Cent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A rapper was reportedly stabbed to death during a concert in Los Angeles, whose lineup included acts by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent among others. As per Fox News, the victim was identified as rapper Drakeo the Ruler. A news outlet reported that he was attacked by a group of people while backstage and was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital.

He suffered a stab wound to the neck, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to another news outlet. Snoop cancelled his set at the 'Once Upon a Time in LA' festival at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park before the rest of the show was also halted, police said.

"There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter, adding, "The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP w/ the investigation." According to Fox News, a video posted to social media showed attendees climbing over a fence to get out of the concert after the reported stabbing. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021