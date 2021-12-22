Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170: Will Megumi fight again with Reggie?

Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 will bring twists to the storyline. The scan for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version.

The Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 is going to be released on January 3, 2022. In the last chapter, we saw the battle between Reggie, Hazenoki vs. FumihikoTakaba and Megumi Fushiguro. The Culling Games will get more intense in the upcoming chapter. Fumihiko becomes the first sorcerer while Megumi earns point five in the Culling Game. Megumi is getting prepared to face Yuuji. He knows very well that Yuuji will surely do well in the game, so he has to defeat other guys. Although Fumihiko pairs with Megumi but he doesn't want to. To grab Reggie's offer he agreed to pair with Megumi and betray him.

Even though Megumi knows Fumihiko's plan, he still decides to trust him, as Fumihiko protected him from Hazenoki's attacks. But Fumihiko starts throwing lame jokes at the opponent. Megumi wonders. Suddenly he starts dancing and said, "Marry me and Be My Wifi."

Fumihiko continues to tell other lame jokes, Megumi is afraid of his not getting serious on the game. However, Fumihiko manages to hurt Hazenoki and Megumi starts believing that Fumihiko is not his enemy. Fumihiko and Megumi think Hanezoki is dead but seemingly he will recover in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170. While Megumi is leaving the courtyard, Reggie blocks Megumi's path. Megumi notifies him that the game is over but Reggie insists on him for another fight. Megumi made him clear that he can't hold back.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170, we can see Megumi fight again with Reggie. The Chapter will also reveal whether Hanezoki is really dead.

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

