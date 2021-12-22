Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 339: Aoyama could go against AFO & reveal their next move

My Hero Academia Chapter 339 could be on hiatus for a week. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia
The U.A High students and Pro-Heroes have learned about Yuga Aoyama and are preparing for the upcoming battle against All For One. My Hero Academia Chapter 339 was scheduled to release on December 26, 2021, but later decided to have hiatus for a week.

Unfortunately, fans have to wait for a week more to see My Hero Academia Chapter 339. The upcoming installment is set to release on Monday, January 3, 2022.

MHA Chapter 339 will reveal the planning of Mei Hatsume. The chapter will also showcase why Aoyama keeps a good relationship with All For One.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 338, Aoyama and his parents are under All Might and other heroes of U.A. They were interrogating the All For One's spy, Aoyama and his parents.

Aoyama is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. He was given a Quirk at a young age by All For One. He is concerned that All For One could kill his family if he goes against Sensei. The detectives are interrogating him, and My Hero Academia Chapter 339 will continue the traitor's interrogation.

Fans will see if the Pro heroes can trust Aoyama. In the last chapter, we saw Aoyama is in police custody. Midoriya and his classmates were feeling guilty as they didn't help Aoyama when he needed their help. Kirishima believes Aoyama was bound to serve the villain to save his family.

Later Aizawa called Deku and informed him that he wants to stand beside Aoyama. Aoyama doesn't want to work for All For One if he gets help from U.A. High.

In My Hero Academia chapter 339, it would be interesting to see if Aoyama and his parents reveal the next move of AFO. What are the secret plans of AFO against the U.A.?

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 339 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

