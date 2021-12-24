Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236: Will Takemichi form a gang after his recovery?

Ken Wakui written and illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. Tokyo-Revengers-Chapter 236 is the upcoming installment to be released after a break of one week.

Battle of the Three Deities erupts between all three gangs and ends with Mikey killing South. The mystery behind the fight is yet to be revealed in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236. The new era of Takemichi begins.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235, KantouManji Gang becomes the new ruler and Senju sacrifices his life to save Takemichi. While Takemichi is hospitalized, he meets Chifuyu. Chifuyu thinks Takemichi is responsible for Draken's death, and he will wait to punish him until he recovers and returns from the hospital.

Takemichi always wants to put his friends out of danger. Thus he tries alone to handle every situation. After Chifuyu leaves the hospital, Hina arrives but while they are talking with each other Takemichi's friends come and notice them together. Takemichi is quite well now but still, his hands are wrapped with a bandage. One of his friends put an adult movie in front of Takemichi and jokingly whispered to remember the moments with Hina.

He promised to protect Hina. But Hina notices Takemichi is worried about something. Hina is concerned for him, so she asked him 'what's the matter?' He said he was just carried away for a moment. Hina leaves the hospital, as she wants to buy some necessary products for Takemichi. For the time being, he will manage everything himself.

He was thinking about the brawl between Three Deities. He is trying to solve the mystery. Some other gangs visit the hospital to condolence him for killing South. They realize that Takemichi tried to save Draken but he sacrifices his life to save Takemichi. They apologized saying that they were wrong and sorry about the incident that happened with Draken. They also realize the pain of Takemichi that he can't save Draken to bring back Mikey. However, everybody is safe now.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 will focus on Takemichi'swish, he will fight Mikey without involving the Toman members. Therefore, it made sense for Takemichi to recruit the former Brahma and RokuharaTandai members.

According to an Indonesian portal, there is a possibility that Takemichi's crew will become Tokyo Manji Revengers! Some say that Takemichi will not form a gang at all, but will find a way to approach Mikey himself. But some believe Takemichi will form a new gang.

The spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 will circulate on the internet within a week. Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

