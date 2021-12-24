Dragon: The Nine Realms getting positive response from viewers! Will there be Season 2?

How to Train Your Dragon is undeniably a wonderful media franchise with a huge fan base across the planet, and it made history in terms of box office records. The franchise is returning with two new sequel series, "Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky" and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Nine Realms" at the end of this year.

DreamWorks'Dragon: The Nine Realms Season 1 has started streaming on Peacock on December 24, 2021, with six episodes. The first two episodes are titled First Flight. The other titles are as follows: A Hole New World, Dragon Club, Featherhide, and Fault Ripper. Fans are excited to see the return of their favorite characters in a new form during Christmas. They started wondering if there will be Dragon: The Nine Realms Season 2.

It's really too early to predict for Dragon: The Nine Realms Season 2. Hopefully, DreamWorks will come with it. Fans are expecting a second season, as the creators had decided to start a new series on it.

This time the sequel is set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon. Dragons are now just a legend to the modern world.

When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth's surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered.

Dragons: The Nine Realms stars Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) in the lead role of Tom Kullerson, along with Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Marcus Scribner (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ashley Liao (Fuller House), Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club), Keston John (In the Dark), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), and D'arcyCarden (The Good Place) in various voice roles.

Dragon: The Nine Realm is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu. Currently, there is no update on Dragon: The Nine Realms Season 2. Stay tuned!

