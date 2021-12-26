Salman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake
Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.
The snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, the sources said. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning.
Salman, who turns 56 on Monday, is now stable and back home in Mumbai, the sources said.
