Salman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.

The snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, the sources said. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning.

Salman, who turns 56 on Monday, is now stable and back home in Mumbai, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)