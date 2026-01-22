Left Menu

Shocking Puppy Abuse: Man Booked for Heinous Act in Mumbai

A 20-year-old man in Mumbai has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating a two-month-old puppy. The horrific incident took place in a public toilet, and a passerby alerted the authorities. The puppy, rescued in critical condition, is now receiving veterinary care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:25 IST
Shocking Puppy Abuse: Man Booked for Heinous Act in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man has been charged in Malad, north Mumbai, for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating a two-month-old puppy, according to police reports.

The disturbing incident occurred on Sunday evening in a public toilet, as confirmed by an official from Kurar police station.

Authorities reported that Vikas Besakar Paswan assaulted the puppy and physically abused it. A passerby notified animal lover Geeta Patel, who then contacted the police. Officers arrived, captured Paswan, and rescued the puppy, which was found in critical condition and is now under veterinary care.

The altercation outside the public toilet, where bystanders detained Paswan, gained viral attention on social media.

Paswan faces charges under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, though he has yet to be taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026