Shocking Puppy Abuse: Man Booked for Heinous Act in Mumbai

A 20-year-old man has been charged in Malad, north Mumbai, for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating a two-month-old puppy, according to police reports.

The disturbing incident occurred on Sunday evening in a public toilet, as confirmed by an official from Kurar police station.

Authorities reported that Vikas Besakar Paswan assaulted the puppy and physically abused it. A passerby notified animal lover Geeta Patel, who then contacted the police. Officers arrived, captured Paswan, and rescued the puppy, which was found in critical condition and is now under veterinary care.

The altercation outside the public toilet, where bystanders detained Paswan, gained viral attention on social media.

Paswan faces charges under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, though he has yet to be taken into custody.

