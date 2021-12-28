One Piece Chapter 1037 gets an early release date! Know more on plot

Seemingly, One Piece manga fans might get a New Year gift and they don't need to wait long for the next installment to be out. The release date for One Piece Chapter 1037 has been changed. Previously One Piece Chapter 1037 was scheduled to be released on January 16, 2022, after a two-week break. And now it is reportedly rescheduled to be launched on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The One Piece manga is created by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 1997.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

In One Piece Chapter 1037, fans will witness the battle between Luffy and kaidou on the rooftop. Both of them attack each other. Fans will enjoy the fight of both the strong pirates of the world.

Earlier we find the battle continues in the Pleasure Hall in the Leftbrain Tower of the Skull Dome. It also reveals why Sanji took on Queen. In the battle, Sanji blasts Queen out of Onigashima Island and becomes the winner. But Sanji faints after he wins the battle.

Number 6 Rokki joins the battle. He is one of the guards of the "Arsenal Door", which appears in the picture. RoronoaZoro slashes King's mask, revealing his original face, and pierces his left wing. Kaido's battalion wants to inform King's identity and whereabouts to the World Government to get the reward as Government declared before. But Zoro is not bothered about it. He only wants to defeat King to save their Island, and he wins the fight.

On the other side, Momonosuke is quite confident that he can stop the Flame Cloud from clashing the Flower Capital. He is still trying to hold Onigashima from falling. Currently, there are no spoilers for One Piece 1037.

Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, Manga Plus apps, and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

