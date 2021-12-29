Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Bro Daddy' with Mohanlal to release on Disney+ Hotstar

''Bro Daddy'', starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar.

The Malayalam language film is billed as a fun family drama and marks Sukumaran's second directorial venture after 2019's ''Lucifer''.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the first look of ''Bro Daddy'' on the streamer's Instagram page Wednesday.

''There's comedy, there's family drama. The name speaks for itself. #BroDaddy coming soon,'' the post read.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

''Bro Daddy'' marks the second collaboration between Mohanlal and Sukumaran after ''Lucifer''.

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the upcoming film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

''Bro Daddy'' is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)