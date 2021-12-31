Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to 2021 with latest post

Praying for a better tomorrow, actor Shilpa Shetty bid adieu to 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 10:42 IST
Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to 2021 with latest post
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Praying for a better tomorrow, actor Shilpa Shetty bid adieu to 2021. On the last day of 2021, Shilpa took to her Instagram Story and posted a thoughtful message that reads, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more. But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it's time to bid adieu to you. We're ready for you, 2022! Please be nice. Happy New Year's Eve!"

Shilpa recently returned to work amid her husband Raj Kundra's porn racket controversy. Earlier this year, in July, Raj Kundra was in the news for getting arrested in a porn-related case. The 45-year-old businessman was released on bail two months later, in September. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for the upcoming season of the reality show 'India's Got Talent' as a judge with veteran actor Kirron Kher and singer Badshah. Shilpa and Badshah have replaced former judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

On the personal front, she recently returned home after celebrating this year's Christmas with her husband, kids and friends in Mussoorie. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021