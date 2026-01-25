Tensions Ignite: Clashes Erupt in Kolkata Ahead of Bengal Polls
Supporters of Trinamool Congress and BJP clashed in Kolkata's Sakherbazar over microphone volume issues during a club event. A makeshift stage, where ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb spoke, was allegedly set ablaze. TMC MLA Ratna Chatterjee blamed BJP supporters, while BJP leaders accused TMC-affiliated goons.
- Country:
- India
In a heated confrontation, supporters of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP clashed in Kolkata's Sakherbazar over the weekend. The dispute arose due to allegedly high microphone volumes at a local club event, sparking tensions in the community.
Adding fuel to the fire, a makeshift stage used for a public address by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb was reportedly set on fire. Emergency services quickly responded, deploying a fire tender to contain the blaze, according to officials.
TMC MLA Ratna Chatterjee accused BJP supporters of inciting the chaos, especially during a badminton tournament. Meanwhile, local BJP leaders charged TMC-affiliated individuals with igniting the situation to disrupt their 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' rally, a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the Bengal assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
