From Lucknow to the Stars: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey

Shubhanshu Shukla, an IAF fighter pilot born in Lucknow, has etched his name in the annals of space exploration by becoming the first Indian astronaut to board the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. His groundbreaking journey, which took place last June, drew nationwide acclaim.

On the eve of India's Republic Day, Shukla was honored with the Ashoka Chakra, the nation's highest peacetime gallantry award. Born on October 10, 1985, Shukla was once a shy and reserved individual, inspired by the stories of Rakesh Sharma, India's first space traveler.

Upon returning from his mission in August, Shukla was celebrated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Known by the callsign 'Shux,' he warmly engaged with fans, shedding his former reticence to share the remarkable journey from CMS Lucknow to the cosmic reaches with the IAF's transformative influence on his life.