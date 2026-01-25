Honoring Heroes: Republic Day Gallantry Medal Recipients

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, a distinguished total of 982 personnel from police, fire, home guard, civil defence, and correctional services were celebrated for their bravery and service.

The awards list includes a remarkable 125 gallantry medals, as confirmed by the Union Home Ministry. The lion's share of these honors, 45 in total, were bestowed upon personnel engaged in operations in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 35 medals presented to those serving in Naxal violence-hit regions, and five for the northeast area.

Special recognition was extended to four courageous fire service rescuers. The Jammu and Kashmir Police spearheaded the awards tally with 33 gallantry medals, with Maharashtra following closely with 31. Additionally, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) emerged as the only Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) unit to earn 12 gallantry citations. Furthermore, 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service were distributed, signifying exemplary commitment to duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)