Unmasking a Car Scam: The Chase to Nab a Notorious Fraudster

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a primary suspect in a complex car fraud case. The accused allegedly conned an ex-serviceman by selling him a second-hand SUV with forged documents, leading to criminal charges against the unsuspecting buyer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh disclosed that the accused, Hardeep Singh Randhawa, was caught after meticulous surveillance and raids spanning Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Randhawa's associate, Satendra Pal Singh, who created fake documents to facilitate the sale, remains at large and is wanted for several offenses.

The scam unfolded when the victim, now running a used car business post-retirement, unknowingly bought the vehicle under the impression that all debts were cleared. However, hidden financial liabilities prompted legal actions, highlighting the widespread nature of the fraud network that authorities are now keen to dismantle.