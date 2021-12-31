'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk spotted in public for the first time post heart attack

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk, known for his hit TV series 'Better Call Saul', was seen in public in Los Angeles for the first time since he suffered a heart attack. As per People magazine, he was wearing jeans, sneakers, and a black zip-up jacket along with a baseball cap when he was spotted in public recently. The Emmy-nominated actor was buying groceries while he was photographed.

Odenkirk was seen in public 6 months after he collapsed in New Mexico on the sets of 'Better Call Saul' due to a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. His reps had later on stated to the People magazine, "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident."

They also said, "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side." They continued, "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Only days later Odenkirk confirmed that he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was "going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." He had later tweeted, "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

In the month of September, Odenkirk announced his return to the sets of 'Better Call Saul'. He again took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo of getting his makeup done, "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)