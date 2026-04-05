Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver's Untimely End

In a tragic turn of events, a truck driver reportedly took his own life after a routine traffic check resulted in him testing positive for drunk driving, as confirmed by local police authorities on Sunday.

During a late-night inspection on Saturday, the truck, registered in Tamil Nadu, was stopped near the Outer Ring Road. Following the positive test, police impounded the vehicle and issued a notice to the driver.

By Sunday morning, the driver was found dead, allegedly by suicide. Police have informed the deceased's family and have launched a detailed investigation to explore all aspects of the incident. Footage from CCTV and body cameras suggested the driver appeared well when he left after receiving the notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)