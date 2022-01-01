Left Menu

Mohit Raina marries partner Aditi in intimate ceremony

Aditi Mohit, the 39-year-old actor captioned the post.Soon after he posted wedding pictures, fans and industry friends extended their best wishes to Raina.Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who worked with him on Kaafir, said, Congratulations. Filmmaker Karan Johar as well as actors Mrunal Thakur and Shreya Dhanwanthary also sent their best wishes to the couple.Raina is best known for his performances across various mediums -- TV, films and OTT.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 19:17 IST
Mohit Raina marries partner Aditi in intimate ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mohit Raina on Saturday said he has tied the knot with partner Aditi in presence of close family and friends. Raina took to Instagram to share the news about his wedding with his fans, alongside a few photographs from the marriage ceremony. ''Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope.

''With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit,” the 39-year-old actor captioned the post.

Soon after he posted wedding pictures, fans and industry friends extended their best wishes to Raina.

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who worked with him on ''Kaafir'', said, ''Congratulations.'' Filmmaker Karan Johar as well as actors Mrunal Thakur and Shreya Dhanwanthary also sent their best wishes to the couple.

Raina is best known for his performances across various mediums -- TV, films and OTT. Some of his most popular work includes ''Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev'', ''Mahabharat'', ''Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'', ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'' and ''Kaafir''.

He most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video series ''Mumbai Diaries 26/11''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022