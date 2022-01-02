Entertainment News Roundup: Betty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:27 IST
Betty White Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Betty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday

Comedic actress Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Friday, less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The agent, Jeff Witjas, told People magazine: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever." No cause was cited.

