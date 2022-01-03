A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija announces engagement

Left Menu

Music maestro A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija has announced her engagement with aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:17 IST
Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed and Khatija Rahman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Music maestro A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija has announced her engagement with aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Taking to her Instagram handle, Khatija, who is herself a musician, shared that her engagement took place on December 29 and was attended by close family and loved ones.

"With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones," she wrote. Her fiance Riyasdeen took to the comments section and wrote, "Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah."

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai extended his blessing by writing, "Congrats. Best wishes always. Stay blessed." Apart from Khatija, A.R. Rahman is also a parent to daughter Raheema and son Ameen. (ANI)

