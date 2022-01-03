Virgin River updates: Will seasons 4 & 5 release in 2022?

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of Virgin River Season 4. The third season premiered on July 2021. Meanwhile, Netflix greenlit the fifth season of the series in September 2021. Many viewers are predicting that both Virgin River Season 4 and Season 5 will release in 2022.

While it's obvious Virgin River Season 4 will arrive in 2022, is it really be possible for Season 5 to get a release date in the same year?

Recently, Martin Henderson (Jack) and revealed that the filming for Season 4 was wrapped up in Thanksgiving month. Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) took a selfie to tell "Happy Thanksgiving everyone!! Pretending it's always warm in Virgin River. 1 week of shooting season 4 left…hope you all enjoy it when it drops."

Moreover, Breckenridge revealed in an Instagram live stream social media show that the wait for Virgin River Season 5 could be longer than expected. She shared the news via fan page @melckvirginriver.

Breckenridge said: "Season five, we were supposed to start in March, but we've been pushed so… I don't know. I don't know man. I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter."

She also explained the reason behind the delay. "To be quite frank with you guys, I'm pretty done filming in Vancouver in the winter. Not really interested in doing that ever again actually, it's really cold. And when you're standing outside in sandals and little outfits because it's supposed to be the middle of summer, it's not (good)."

According to the current scenario, there is little possibility of both the fourth and the fifth season of Virgin River releasing in 2022. Now let's talk about the release date for Virgin River Season 4. As per Martin Henderson's post on his social media page, the series went for post-production.

"Doing a little post-production work on #VirginRiver season four. Making sure it's all smooth and satisfying for the best fans EVER! Y'all have a lovely weekend wherever you find yourselves," wrote Martin Henderson.

If we look back, the first two seasons of Virgin River were released just seven months apart, but there was a short gap between Virgin River Season 2 and Season 3. So we could expect Virgin River season 4 to release in Q2-Q3 2022 (anywhere between April and July 2022).

As for the release date of Virgin River Season 5, Breckenridge said, if they start Virgin River Season 5 shooting in summer, apparently the fifth season will be out in 2023.

Currently, there is no official release date for Virgin River Season 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to get more updates!

